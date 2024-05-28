Fact or Fiction: Mustard the top hotdog topping in California?

On Memorial Day many people fired up the barbeque and ate hot dogs.

And apparently, since we're in California, chances are you put mustard on yours.

U.S. Food recently surveyed a thousand Americans and used Google search data to determine what topping is the most popular in every state.

Mustard is the most popular topping in 14 states, including California.

Ketchup was a close second with 12 states.

Relish was tops in 10 states, followed by onions in 8 and chili in 6.

Washington is the only state in the west that favors onions.

As for sides to serve with hot dogs, the top choice by far is french fries.