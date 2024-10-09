Fact or Fiction: Museum worker threw out art mistaking it for trash?

(KGTV) — A story you may have heard about claims a museum staff member accidentally threw away a piece of art because he mistook it for trash.

It's true.

"All the good times we spent together" by French artist Alexandre Lavet looks like two crushed beer cans.

They were displayed in a glass elevator shaft at a museum in the Netherlands.

Even though they're hand-painted with acrylics, an elevator mechanic thought they were just cans left behind by construction workers and tossed them in the garbage.

Fortunately, they were later recovered from a trash bag and put back on display.