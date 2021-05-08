Fact or Fiction: Mother's Day created by greeting card industry?

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — You may have heard that Mother’s Day was created by the greeting card industry.

But that is fiction.

In 1908, a woman named Anna Jarvis embarked on a campaign to make Mother’s Day a recognized holiday. In 1914, President Woodrow Wilson declared the second Sunday of May the official date for the holiday.

By the 1920s, greeting card companies began capitalizing on Mother's Day, which outraged Jarvis, who felt a printed card was a lazy way to honor mom. She went on a campaign against Mother's Day and ended up regretting starting the tradition.

If you’re wondering, Mother's Day is the 3rd largest card-selling holiday behind Christmas and Valentine's Day.