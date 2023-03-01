Watch Now
Fact or Fiction: More constipation than rifle deaths in America?

An Instagram post getting some traction claims rifles were involved in 297 deaths last year in America, while constipation killed 2,167. That is fiction.
The statistic on the rifles is FBI data from 2018, while the constipation figure is the sum total of 15 years of data by the CDC.

The latest FBI data finds rifles were responsible for 447 murders in 2021 and 455 in 2020.

There were also thousands of additional murders in which the guns have not been classified.

As for constipation, the most recent data from 2020 shows just 207 deaths.

