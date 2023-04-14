Fact or Fiction: Mother called police because she couldn't tell twin sons apart?

(KGTV) — A story you may have heard claims a mother called police because she couldn't tell her twin sons apart.

It appears to be true.

In a series of tweets in Spanish, Sofia Rodriguez from Argentina explains how she was going to the police so they could fingerprint her twins so she could figure out who was who.

She also posted photos of the twins who are now three months old.

She says she can tell them apart in photos, but has a much harder time in person.

Rodriguez later posted that Argentina's National Register of Persons helped her identify the boys through their fingerprints.

She sarcastically wrote "I won Mother of the Year award."

