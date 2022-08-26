Fact or Fiction: Missouri school district bringing back spanking as punishment?

KGTV — A headline you may have seen claims a school district in Missouri is bringing back spanking as a punishment.

It's true.

The school board for the Cassville School District voted to allow spanking in schools, but only as a last resort and with parental permission.

District superintendent Merlyn Johnson says the majority of people he's run into support the move.

In 1977, the U.S Supreme Court ruled corporal punishment in schools is constitutional and 19 states, mostly in the south, still allow it.

It is not legal here in California.