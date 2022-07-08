(KGTV) — A story being spread on social media claims Mississippi legislators publicly discussed using pregnancy-sniffing dogs at airports to prevent women from leaving the state to get an abortion.

But that is fiction.

The fake story comes from a tweet from Chip Franklin, a left-wing humorist who frequently posts ironic political commentary.

Although his tweet wasn't meant to be taken as fact, it was retweeted thousands of times, giving it a wider audience who didn't know it was false.

While there haven't been any scientific studies on whether dogs can pick up the scent of a pregnant person, anecdotal evidence suggests it may be possible.