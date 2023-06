(KGTV) – A story you may have seen about the missing Titanic submarine claims the vessel is steered using a video game controller.

It's true.

In 2022, OceanGate's CEO showed a reporter the device on CBS Sunday Morning.

While some people on social media claimed it was an Xbox or PlayStation controller, it is actually a Logitech F710 Wireless Gamepad.

It sells online for about $40.