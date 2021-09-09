Watch
Fact or Fiction: Miss America Pageant will judge on health?

A story going around claims the Miss America Pageant will now judge women on their health rather than their physical appearance. It appears to be true.
Posted at 8:06 PM, Sep 08, 2021
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A story going around claims the Miss America Pageant will now judge women on their health rather than their physical appearance.

It appears to be true. In a vaguely worded press release, the pageant says it's pivoting its mission to define women's wellness as being based on optimal health rather than physical appearance.

What exactly this means is not made clear.

But the Miss America Organization says it's teaming with wellness partners to provide a science-backed program endorsed by Harvard medical doctors.

The pageant got rid of the swimsuit competition in 2018.

The latest edition of the competition is scheduled for December.

