Fact or Fiction: Misinformation surrounding consequences for football players kneeling during national anthem?

(KGTV) — A lot of misinformation is going around about consequences for football players kneeling during the national anthem.

One story claims Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin benched two players for kneeling during the anthem.

Another claims the University of Texas revoked the scholarships of players because they knelt during the anthem.

These stories are fiction.

They and many other similar stories are being published by the website SpaceXMania which makes it very clear its articles are satire.

Of course one story of kneeling being punished is true.

Quarterback Colin Kaepernick has been unable to find employment in the NFL since he knelt during the anthem in 2016.