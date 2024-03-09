Watch Now
Fact or Fiction: Mike Tyson is returning to the boxing ring this summer at the age of 58?

Posted at 9:01 PM, Mar 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-09 00:01:55-05

(KGTV) — A story you may have heard claims Mike Tyson is returning to the boxing ring this summer at the age of 58.

It's true.

Tyson and social media influencer/boxer Jake Paul will face off July 20 in Texas.

They will be part of a main event card airing on Netflix.

The 27-year-old Paul has 10 professional bouts under his belt with 9 wins and 6 knockouts.

Tyson won 50 fights in his career, including 44 knockouts.

He last fought in an exhibition match in 2020 and his last professional fight was in 2005.

