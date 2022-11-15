Fact or Fiction: Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield team up to launch cannabis-infused edibles called Holy Ears?

(KGTV) — 25 years after Mike Tyson infamously bit off part of Evander Holyfield's ear, the two are allegedly now teaming up to launch a line of cannabis-infused edibles called Holy Ears.

It's actually true.

The two made the official announcement Monday.

Tyson was already in the cannabis space and says it was his wife's idea to bring in Holyfield and make Holy Ears a product.

Tyson initially released the edible earlier this year under the name Mike’s Bites, which came in the shape of an ear with the top bitten off.

Tyson told the Huffington Post he never would have bitten Holyfield's ear in the first place if he had been on cannabis.

