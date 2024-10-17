Fact or Fiction: Mickey Mouse will utter profanity for the first time on screen?

(KGTV) — A story getting some buzz claims Mickey Mouse will break his squeaky-clean image by uttering a profanity for the first time on screen.

The story claims it will happen in a new adult cartoon series in which Mickey uses the F-word after a series of frustrations with Goofy.

But not to worry Disney fans, this story is fiction.

The source is an article from our old friend Mouse Trap News which publishes satirical stories about all things Disney.

For the record, Mickey Mouse has never uttered a swear word in any official content produced by Disney.

