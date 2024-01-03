Watch Now
NewsFact or Fiction

Actions

Fact or Fiction: Mickey Mouse to be featured in horror film?

The 1928 version of Mickey Mouse from the movie Steamboat Willie entered public domain on January 1.
Posted at 12:49 PM, Jan 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-03 15:49:47-05

(KGTV) — A story you may have seen claims Mickey Mouse will be featured in a horror movie.

It's true.

The 1928 version of Mickey Mouse from the movie Steamboat Willie entered public domain on January 1.

That means anyone can use that version of Mickey for free without permission and some people are wasting no time.

A trailer for a slasher film called ‘Mickey's Mouse Trap’ dropped New Year’s Day.

It depicts a masked killer dressed as Mickey.

A second, untitled Mickey Mouse horror film was announced January 2.

We should note, Disney still owns the copyright to the more modern versions of Mickey and Minnie mouse.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Help Your Neighbors - Donate Today

Help Your Neighbors - Donate Today