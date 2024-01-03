Fact or Fiction: Mickey Mouse to be featured in horror film?

(KGTV) — A story you may have seen claims Mickey Mouse will be featured in a horror movie.

It's true.

The 1928 version of Mickey Mouse from the movie Steamboat Willie entered public domain on January 1.

That means anyone can use that version of Mickey for free without permission and some people are wasting no time.

A trailer for a slasher film called ‘Mickey's Mouse Trap’ dropped New Year’s Day.

It depicts a masked killer dressed as Mickey.

A second, untitled Mickey Mouse horror film was announced January 2.

We should note, Disney still owns the copyright to the more modern versions of Mickey and Minnie mouse.