Fact or Fiction: Mickey and Minnie Mouse are breaking up?

(KGTV) — A story spreading around social media claims Mickey and Minnie mouse are breaking up. The two have been together more than 90 years.



But not to worry, the story is fiction.



The false information was spread by an article and TikTok video from the website Mouse Trap News which publishes satire.



The whole ordeal appears to be an overreaction to Marvel's 'What If' comics in which it poses hypothetical scenarios from the Marvel universe.



They're launching a Disney version, and one of the covers shows Mickey Mouse teamed with Daisy Duck as Ant Man and Wasp, while Minnie Mouse is Iron Man.



Yep, that's it!

Not exactly hard evidence the mice are divorcing.

