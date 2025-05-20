FACT OR FICTION: Mexico suing Google over putting "Gulf of America" on maps?

A story you may have seen claims Mexico is suing Google for renaming the Gulf of Mexico "The Gulf of America" on its maps.

It's true.

Google altered its map after President Trump signed an executive order changing the name.

Google says it has a long-standing policy of adhering to government names for locations.

But Mexico argues the policy violates Mexican sovereignty since the United States only has jurisdiction over 46% of the Gulf, Mexico controls 49% and Cuba controls 5%.

While Google Maps users in the U.S. see Gulf of America, people in Mexico still see Gulf of Mexico.

The rest of the world sees both names.