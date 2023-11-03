Fact or Fiction: Meth lab listed as feature of luxury California home for sale?

(KGTV) — A story that caught our eye claims a meth lab is listed as one of the features of a luxury California home for sale.

It's actually true.

The listing for a six bedroom home in San Jose includes the 27,000 square feet of living space, the proximity to the freeway and the "inactive meth lab and meth smoke contamination."

The previous owner was arrested in March on suspicion of attacking electricity transformers.

The listing says the new owner will be responsible for cleaning up the meth.

But the $1.55 million price tag for the home is less than other houses in the neighborhood.

