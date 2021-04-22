Fact or Fiction: McDonald's paying for people to interview

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A story you may have seen claims one McDonald's is offering $50 to anyone who just comes in for an interview.

It's actually true. A McDonald's in Tampa, Florida is facing such severe staffing problems, it is indeed offering $50 to anyone who goes in for a job interview.

With lots of businesses reopening in the area, there simply aren't enough people to fill all the jobs.

However, the McDonald's owner says the $50 incentive isn't attracting many applicants. Blake Casper says referral programs, hiring bonuses, letting people apply via text and raising wages have proven much more effective.