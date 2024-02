(KGTV) — A picture going around social media claims to show a McDonald's sandwich consisting of sliced cheese between two upside-down pieces of bread.

Believe it or not, this is real.

It's called the McToast Sandwich and it's sold in McDonald's restaurants in Ukraine.

A similar concept is also sold at McDonald's across Europe.



A version in Malta features bacon and cheese, while another in the Czech Republic consists of mushrooms and cheese.



The one constant is the upside-down buns.