Fact or Fiction: McDonald's changing Happy Meal to 'The Meal?'

(KGTV) — A story you might have seen floating around online claims McDonald's is removing the smile from Happy Meal boxes and calling it 'The Meal.'

That is fiction based on a kernel of truth.

McDonald's rebranded it for one week in May to mark Mental Health Awareness Week in the UK.

McDonald's said the goal was to spread the message that it's okay not to feel happy all the time.

Instead of the yellow smile, the box contained stickers of different types of mouths ranging from a slight frown to a smile.

But the promotion only lasted a week, and Happy Meals is now the same as always.

