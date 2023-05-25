Fact or Fiction: McDonald's Ad posted 400 miles away?

(KGTV) - A story you may have heard claims McDonald's is advertising at a mall that's more than 400 miles away from the nearest McDonald's.
It's true.
An ad for McDonald's Chicken McNuggets was posted at a mall in Norway.
Unfortunately, the closest McDonald's in Norway is 626 miles away.
If you're willing to cross the border into Sweden, you can cut the trip down to a tidy 414 miles.
A Norwegian newspaper contacted McDonald's, which said the ad at the mall was a mistake and they would be sure to take it down.
If you're wondering, the town does have a Burger King.