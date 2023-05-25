Fact or Fiction: McDonald's Ad posted 400 miles away?

(KGTV) - A story you may have heard claims McDonald's is advertising at a mall that's more than 400 miles away from the nearest McDonald's.

It's true.

An ad for McDonald's Chicken McNuggets was posted at a mall in Norway.

Unfortunately, the closest McDonald's in Norway is 626 miles away.

If you're willing to cross the border into Sweden, you can cut the trip down to a tidy 414 miles.

A Norwegian newspaper contacted McDonald's, which said the ad at the mall was a mistake and they would be sure to take it down.

If you're wondering, the town does have a Burger King.

