Fact or Fiction: Mayim Bialik investigated over CBD?

(KGTV) — An ad popping up a lot on social media claims Jeopardy fans are up in arms over allegations pending against Mayim Bialik having to do with her selling of CBD products.

Many of the ads have a banner stating "We say goodbye."

But the whole thing is fiction.

Bialik posted on Instagram that she's not selling CBD gummies of any kind and does not plan to do so.

She says she's tried to get the hoax ads removed, but to no avail.

Bottom line, the ads are nothing but clickbait designed to scam you.

