Fact or Fiction: Masks make people look more attractive?

(KGTV) — A story that got our attention claims a new study has found face masks make people look more attractive.

It's true.

Researchers at Cardiff University in Britain showed participants images of people with and without a mask.

The ones wearing a surgical mask were rated the best looking, followed by a cloth mask.

The researchers say pre-pandemic, masks were associated with disease, but that's no longer the case.

Also, other studies have shown covering half the face made people look more attractive because the brain fills in the missing gaps and exaggerates how good it looks.