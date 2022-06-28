Fact or Fiction: Mars spacecraft running on Windows 98?

(KGTV) — A story that caught our eye claims a highly successful spacecraft on Mars is still running on Windows 98.

It's true, but not for long.

The Mars Express probe was launched by the European Space Agency in 2003 and it has played a key role in all the recent studies about the Red Planet.

But since it still runs on Windows 98, it could do things a lot better.

So, the ESA is upgrading the probe to a proprietary operating system.

If you're wondering, Microsoft has created 9 different operating systems since the launch of Windows 98.

