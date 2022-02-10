Fact or Fiction: Mark Cuban launches generic drug pharmacy?

(KGTV) — A story getting a lot of buzz on social media claims Dallas Mavericks owner and Shark Tank star Mark Cuban has launched an online pharmacy that offers generic drugs at affordable prices.

For example, Cuban prices a Leukemia drug at $47 a month, compared to the $9,657 retail price.

This is actually true.

Last month, Cuban launched the Cost Plus Drug Company.

Every drug is sold at cost, plus 15% and any pharmacy fee.

The company is a registered pharmaceutical wholesaler, so it can bypass middlemen and the outrageous markups.

It's cash only, but the savings are indeed enormous.

You can check it out at costplusdrugs.com.