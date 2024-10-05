Fact or Fiction: Marjorie Taylor Greene implying Democrats caused Hurricane Helene to harm Republicans?

(KGTV) — A story getting a lot of buzz claims Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is implying Democrats caused Hurricane Helene to harm Republicans.

It's true.

Greene wrote on X "Yes they can control the weather. It's ridiculous for anyone to lie and say it can't be done."

While she didn't say exactly who "they" are, the post came just hours after Greene posted a map showing the political lean of the areas impacted by the hurricane.

That map shows more red areas impacted than blue.

Greene has pushed many conspiracy theories in the past including some which have been called antisemitic.

