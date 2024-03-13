Fact or Fiction: Man who shot Ronald Reagan set to perform in concert on shooting's anniversary?

(KGTV) — A story you may have seen claims the man who shot former president Ronald Reagan is set to perform in concert this month on the anniversary of the shooting.

It's actually true.

John Hinckley is scheduled to perform what's described as ‘acoustic-laden folk music’ in Naugatuck, Connecticut on March 30.

Hinckley was suffering from acute psychosis when he shot Reagan and three others on March 30, 1981.

He spent decades in a psychiatric hospital before being released in 2022.

He says he's hoping people give him a second chance and he now stands for peace.

