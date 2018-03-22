Fact or Fiction: Man who killed Cecil the lion named to wildlife conservation panel?

Did President Trump really name the dentist who killed the beloved lion to a wildlife conservation panel?

WASHINGTON D.C. (KGTV) -- Did President Trump appoint the man who killed a beloved lion to a wildlife conservation panel?

In 2015, Minnesota dentist Walter Palmer killed Cecil the Lion in Zimbabwe. The incident sparked outrage over international trophy hunting.

President Trump did not name Palmer to a wildlife conservation panel, however, the President did name ten members of the trophy-hunting lobby group “Safari Club International” to the panel.

The group has roughly 50,000 members, including Palmer.

