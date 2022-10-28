Fact or Fiction: Man who hadn't bathed for over half a century dies?

(KGTV) — A story you may have heard claims a man just died who hadn't bathed for more than a half-century.

It's basically true.

94-year-old Amu Haji from Iran died October 23 and was laid to rest on the 25th.

Haji gained international attention for refusing to bathe for decades because he believed it would make him sick.

Local media claimed he had not bathed with water or soap for more than 60 years!

He lived in a cinderblock shack and would reportedly eat road kill.

A few months ago, villagers finally persuaded him to wash.

Haji was unmarried and was buried near his village.

