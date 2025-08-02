Fact or Fiction: Man uses massive pile of pennies to pay $20K fine?

(KGTV) — A picture you may have seen claims to show a massive pile of pennies a man used to pay a $20,000 fine.

It's legit.

Contractor Kirk Sherman was upset about being fined $20,000 for violating a shore land zoning ordinance in the town Palermo, Maine.

To show his displeasure, Sherman and his building partner paid off the fine in pennies weighing more than 12,000 pounds.

The town is now looking into possibly issuing Sherman a handling fee to pay for all the work involved in counting the change.

The Palermo Town Council has also passed a new rule banning the use of loose change to make payments to the town office exceeding $100.

