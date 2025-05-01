Fact or Fiction: Man unknowingly buys back his own stolen car?

(KGTV) — A story that seems hard to believe claims a man paid more than $20,000 to buy his own stolen car.

It's true.

Ewan Valentine from England had his 2016 Honda Civic stolen earlier this year.

So he shelled out $26,000 for a used replacement he found online.

He first noticed something was odd when he found a tent peg and Christmas tree pines in the trunk that he recognized.

He also found both his and his parents' addresses in the navigation system, and when he took the car to the dealership, they found it had his original VIN number.

Police and Valentine's insurance company are now trying to sort the whole thing out.