(KGTV) — A story that caught our eye claims a man got arrested for trying to steal from a Walmart while a ‘Shop with a Cop’ event was going on.

It's true. It happened in St. Cloud, Florida.

According to a Facebook post from the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, the man identified only as Brad attempted to steal items from the Walmart while nearly 40 deputies, the forensics team, and even the Sheriff himself were inside.

As the Facebook post neatly summed up, "Bad idea Brad."