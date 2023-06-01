Fact or Fiction: Man tries to pass fake $100 bills marked with the word 'copy'?

(KGTV) — A story that caught our eye claims a man tried to pass fake $100 bills that were literally marked with the word "COPY."

It's true.

A man was arrested in Chicago after allegedly using the fake bills at a grocery store and then fighting and biting a store manager who confronted him about it.

Police say the bills had the same serial number and one was stamped with the word "COPY."

We've seen this type of thing before.

For example in 2018, someone passed movie prop money in Cleveland that was stamped with both "COPY" and "FOR MOTION PICTURE USE ONLY."

