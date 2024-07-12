Watch Now
Fact or Fiction: Man tried to smuggle live snakes in his pants?

A story that caught our eye claims a man was caught trying to smuggle more than 100 live snakes in his pants.
Amazingly, it's true.

They were found in the pants pockets of a man stopped at a checkpoint between Hong Kong and mainland China.

Customs officials say 104 live snakes were being carried in six canvas drawstring bags sealed with tape.

The snakes consisted of milk snakes, western hognose snakes, corn snakes, Texas rat snakes and bullsnakes.

None is venomous.

China's custom authority did not say if the man was arrested.

