Fact or Fiction: Man suing Powerball after numbers mistakenly listed as $320M winner?

(KGTV) — An unusual story claims a man is suing the organizers of the Powerball after his numbers were mistakenly listed as a $320 million winner.

It's true.

Washington, DC resident John Cheeks bought a Powerball ticket in January of last year with the numbers 7, 15, 23, 32, 40 and the Powerball 2.

Those numbers were listed as the winning numbers on the DC Lottery website above a second set of winning numbers.

It turns out, that second set was the real winners, while the other one was accidentally posted during a test of the website.

It stayed up for days.

Cheeks is now suing three agencies for $320 million each for what he says was deceit and theft.

