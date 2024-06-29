Fact or Fiction: Man receives zero votes in a federal election in Canada?

(KGTV) — A story that seems hard to believe claims a man made history this week by receiving zero votes in a federal election in Canada.

It's actually true.

Félix-Antoine Hamel was one of 84 candidates in a house seat election in Toronto-St. Paul.

It's the first time a candidate failed to get a single vote in a contested federal election in Canada's history.

Hamel couldn't even vote for himself because he doesn't live in the city.

The musician says he only ran as a protest over Canada's system, which doesn't require a candidate to get a majority of votes to win.

He calls himself the true unity candidate since everyone agreed not to vote for him.

