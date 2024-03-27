Fact or Fiction: Man named 'Literally Anybody Else' runs for president?

(KGTV) — A story you may have seen claims a Texas teacher legally changed his name to 'Literally Anybody Else' and is running for president.

It's true.

The man formerly known as Dustin Ebey now has a Texas drivers license proving his name change.

He said he's unsatisfied with this year's presidential candidates and is campaigning to get people to write in his name.

He says his dream is to have Donald Trump, Joe Biden and Literally Anybody Else on the ballot.

But since getting the necessary signatures to qualify will be virtually impossible, he's asking Texas residents to write in his name.

