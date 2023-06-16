Fact or Fiction: Man in Taiwan parking vans on roof of home to avoid parking fines?

(KGTV) — A story that seems hard to believe claims a man in Taiwan is parking his vans on the roof of his home to avoid parking fines.

Incredibly, it's true.

After repeatedly getting fines for parking his vans on the street, the man hired a crane to hoist them onto his roof.

One fits nicely onto the multi-leveled roof space.

But the other is a much more awkward fit, with the back of the van dangling over the edge.

Neighbors understandably have safety concerns.

They contacted authorities who asked the man to take the vans down.

Even though he's apparently not breaking any laws, he says he will comply.