Fact or Fiction: Man in beer costume arrested for DUI?

(KGTV) — A story that caught our eye claims a man wearing a beer costume was arrested for drunk driving.

It's true.

The Franklin County, Kansas sheriff's office posted a picture of the incident on Facebook.

They say they were notified about a possible drunk driver on Interstate 35. Deputies spotted the car and pulled it over.

When the driver stepped out, he wore a Bud Light beer can costume. He was arrested for DUI and taken to jail.

In the Facebook post, the sheriff's office said "A career in law enforcement is exciting, and you get to experience something new every day. Sometimes you see things you can't believe!"