Fact or Fiction: Man got $1.4M ticket for going 90 in 55 mile-an-hour zone?

(KGTV) — A story that seems hard to believe claims a man got a $1.4 million speeding ticket for going 90 in a 55 mile-an-hour zone.

This one's true, sort of.

Connor Cato did indeed get a notice that he was being fined $1.4 million for speeding down a Georgia freeway.

Fortunately for him, the jaw-dropping figure was just a placeholder generated by e-citation software used by the local Recorder's court.

Connor will not have to pay that amount.

The city of Savannah told the local media the penalty will be set by a judge and cannot exceed $1,000.