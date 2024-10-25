Fact or Fiction: Man complaining of abdominal pain had a live cockroach in intestines?

KGTV) — A story that seems hard to believe claims a man complaining of abdominal pain turned out to have a live cockroach in his intestines.

This one's true.

Doctors in India discovered the inch-long bug and removed it during a 10-minute endoscopic procedure.

The doctors say if the cockroach hadn't been removed, it could have been deadly.

So how did the cockroach get there?

It's speculated the bug could have crawled down the 23-year-old man's throat while he slept or he accidentally swallowed it while visiting a night market.

