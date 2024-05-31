Fact or Fiction: Man charged with driving on suspended license joins court Zoom while driving?

(KGTV) — A story that seems hard to believe claims a Michigan man charged with driving on a suspended license joined a court Zoom call while driving.

It's true.

Corey Harris made that unwise move during a hearing May 15 as he dealt with a charge of driving with a suspended license from last October.

Video from the hearing shows Harris entering the Zoom call behind the wheel.

When Judge Cedric Simpson asked if he was driving, Harris said he was pulling into his doctor’s office and asked the judge to hold on for a moment so he could park.

Judge Simpson was not amused.

He revoked Harris' bond and ordered him to turn himself into jail that same day.

