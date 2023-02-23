Fact or Fiction: Man charged for eating chips dropped by thief?

(KGTV) — A story that caught our eye claims a man is being charged after eating potato chips that someone else stole from a convenience store.

It's true.

Surveillance footage shows a man stealing an entire display case of chips from a store in Memphis.

He put them in his car, but along the way several bags fell to the ground.

After he drove off, another man, 36-year-old Joseph Braswell, picked up a couple of the fallen bags which are valued at $5 apiece.

After reviewing the surveillance footage, police determined Braswell was aware the chips were stolen and arrested him for theft.

