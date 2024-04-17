Fact or Fiction: Man caught on video going over 100 mph while standing on motorcycle?

(KGTV) — A story that caught our eye claims a man was caught on dashcam video going more than 100 mph while standing on a motorcycle.

It's true.

Police in Fishers, Indiana released the video to the public.

It shows a motorcyclist driving around semis and other cars on a three lane road at 104 mph while standing on the seat.

Police say he was eventually pulled over and arrested for reckless driving.

Fortunately no one was hurt.

But the department says the video is a reminder for everyone to be safe and courteous on the road.

