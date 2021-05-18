Fact or Fiction: Man buys sports cars with COVID aid?

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A story you may have seen claims an Orange County man is accused of using $5 million in COVID-relief loans on pricey sports cars and lavish vacations.

It's true. Mustafa Qadiri, of Irvine, is accused of submitting fraudulent PPP loan applications to three banks on behalf of four phony companies.

Prosecutors say he used some of the money to buy a Ferrari, Bentley, and Lamborghini, along with trips and other personal expenses.

Federal agents seized the cars along with about $2 million.

Qadiri pleaded not guilty and is out on bond.