Fact or Fiction: Man broke into stranger's house and cleaned it?

(KGTV) — A story you may have seen claims a man broke into a stranger's home and cleaned it.

It's true, but it was a big mistake. Louis Angelino III cleans friends’ houses for extra money on the side.

Recently he showed up at the address he thought was his friend Mark's condo in South New Jersey. There was even a key under the mat as he'd been told.

Angelino cleaned and played with the two cats in the home. But after getting a call from Mark, Angelino discovered he was in the wrong condo.

So he left a note, letting the homeowners know he had mistakenly cleaned for them.

That couple, Tom and Beth Motzel, laughed it off and nicknamed him "the cleaning fairy."