Fact or Fiction: Man banned from 'all you can eat' restaurant for eating too much

(KGTV) — A story that caught our eye claims a man was banned from an ‘all you can eat’ restaurant because he ate too much.

It's true.

A food live-streamer known only as Mr. Kang was banned from a seafood buffet in China after he made a few binge-eating visits to the restaurant.

According to Kang, he ate about 8 pounds of prawns on one visit and about 3 pounds of pigs feet on another.

He says he also drinks 20 to 30 bottles of soy milk on some visits.

Kang says the restaurant is discriminating against people who eat a lot.

But the restaurant owner says Kang was costing him money and he's now banning all live-streamers.

