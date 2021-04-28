Watch
NewsFact or Fiction

Actions

Fact or Fiction: Man arrested for throwing coins into plane's engine

items.[0].videoTitle
A story you may have seen claims an airline was forced to cancel a flight after a man threw coins into the plane's engine for good luck. It's true.
Posted at 8:55 AM, Apr 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-28 11:55:50-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A story you may have seen claims an airline was forced to cancel a flight after a man threw coins into the plane's engine for good luck.

It's true. The passenger decided to throw six coins wrapped in red paper into the engine of a flight on China's Beibu Gulf Airlines.

In a statement, the airline said the staff caught on after finding coins on the ground during pre-takeoff inspection. The crew recovered all the coins but canceled the flight for safety reasons, forcing all 148 passengers to wait an extra day to fly.

The coin-thrower was detained by police.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK TO LEARN MORE!

Community Connection

CLICK TO LEARN MORE