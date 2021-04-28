Fact or Fiction: Man arrested for throwing coins into plane's engine

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A story you may have seen claims an airline was forced to cancel a flight after a man threw coins into the plane's engine for good luck.

It's true. The passenger decided to throw six coins wrapped in red paper into the engine of a flight on China's Beibu Gulf Airlines.

In a statement, the airline said the staff caught on after finding coins on the ground during pre-takeoff inspection. The crew recovered all the coins but canceled the flight for safety reasons, forcing all 148 passengers to wait an extra day to fly.

The coin-thrower was detained by police.