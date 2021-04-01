Fact or Fiction: Macy's store turned into a high school

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A story you may have seen claims a former Macy's department store has been turned into a high school.

It's true.

The Downtown Burlington High School in Vermont opened on March 4. The old school building had to be closed because of toxic chemicals discovered during renovations. So school officials decided to move into the empty department store, which closed in 2018.

Partial walls were added to create classrooms, but the white tile floors, bright red carpeting, and many of the product signs remain.

“It’s weird but cool at the same time,” freshman Moses Doe, 15, told the Associated Press.

While noise from the partial walls is a challenge, some students say they're happy to be back in school after being remote for much of the year.

The library is housed in the old china department, with books displayed on under-lit shelves.

The students are especially fond of the escalators that whisk them to and from class.

The school is leasing the building for three-and-a-half while it investigates what to do with its old school building.