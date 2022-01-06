Fact or Fiction: Macaulay Culkin 4 years older than Catherine O'hara when she played his mom?

(KGTV) — A meme going around social media claims Macaulay Culkin is now 4 years older than Catherine O'hara was when she played his mom in Home Alone.

Although the post is a little dated, it's true.

Macaulay Culkin was born in 1980, making him 10 when Home Alone came out in 1990.

He's now 41.

Catherine O'hara was born in 1954, making her just 36 when Home Alone hit theaters.

Although it's circulating now, the meme in question actually first came out in 2020, so at that time Culkin was indeed four years older than O'hara was in 1990.